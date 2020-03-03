Study showing that setanaxib breaks treatment resistance to checkpoint inhibitors was published in Cancer Research, the journal of the American Association for Cancer Research

Data suggest the possibility of using setanaxib in combination with multiple types of immunotherapies to enhance treatment responses

Multiple publications with setanaxib and other Genkyotex molecules highlight the strong interest for NOX therapies and Genkyotex compounds

Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris Brussels: FR0013399474 GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, announced today that setanaxib, the Company's NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor, was shown to significantly improve immunotherapy in multiple preclinical cancer models. Results from this preclinical study were published in Cancer Research, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

In this study, conducted by Professor Gareth Thomas and his colleagues at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, setanaxib was able to overcome immune cell exclusion and enhance response to multiple immunotherapies. Immune exclusion, the inability of effector T-cells to penetrate the tumor and kill cancer cells, is emerging as one of the key causes of resistance to immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors, adoptive T-cell therapy, and therapeutic vaccines. This study showed that the exclusion effect is caused by activated cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs), making CAFs a promising therapeutic target, but as yet, there are no clinically available CAF-specific inhibitors.

The Southampton team had previously identified the enzyme NOX4 as a key regulator of CAF activation in multiple solid cancers. In the present study, they tested the effect of setanaxib, Genkyotex's NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor, and found that it reverses CAF activation, overcomes immune exclusion and promotes infiltration of CD8T-cells into tumors. Importantly, setanaxib abolished treatment resistance and enhanced immunotherapeutic responses to anti-PD1 antibodies and therapeutic vaccination.

This work is supported by a Small Molecule Drug Discovery grant from Cancer Research UK (CRUK) to evaluate the optimal clinical development strategy for setanaxib in oncology. Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research. The objective of the funded program is to inform the design of a potential clinical trial of setanaxib in combination with an available immunotherapy.

"Immunotherapy has been the most important advance in cancer treatment for several decades, and overcoming the tumor immune exclusion effect is now a major goal, since it significantly limits its effectiveness. These new results provide evidence that setanaxib improves immunotherapy response in CAF-rich tumors, and this could help a significant proportion of patients who are currently resistant to this type of treatment" said Professor Gareth Thomas.

"These results are consistent with setanaxib's anti-fibrotic mechanism and suggest that setanaxib could become an important adjunctive therapy used in combination with several types of immunotherapies. Clinical proof of concept for its anti-fibrotic effect and favorable safety profile has been demonstrated in our recent trial in liver fibrosis. These results pave the way for the clinical evaluation of setanaxib in oncology" said Philippe Wiesel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Genkyotex.

The original research article, entitled "NOX4 inhibition potentiates immunotherapy by overcoming cancer-associated fibroblast-mediated CD8 T-cell exclusion from tumors" is currently available on the website of Cancer Research.

Other publications

Multiple publications over the last year highlight the strong interest for NOX therapies. A selection of manuscripts published in the second half of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 is listed below:

About Cancer Research

Cancer Research is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Association for Cancer Research. It covers research on all aspects of cancer and cancer-related biomedical sciences and was established in 1941. Its impact factor is 8.4.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. Its unique platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules which selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease). Based on its positive Phase II results, a phase 3 trial with setanaxib in PBC is being planned. Setanaxib is also being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs. The core component of this program is a Phase 2 trial with setanaxib in patients with IPF scheduled to recruit patients in first semester of 2020. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases.

