Singapore & Charlotte, NC, Mar 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tookitaki Holding Pte Ltd, a next-generation regtech with compliance and reconciliation solutions, has appointed industry veteran Joe Friscia, former President of NICE Actimize and BAE Systems, to the Company's Advisory Board. Joe brings 25 years' experience in the financial crime and enterprise software space at a global level. He will help Tookitaki scale operations in the U.S. as well as advise on inroads in the Asia-Pacific."As modern-day criminals thrive with the aid of new and advanced methods of conducting financial crimes, machine learning-based technology is rapidly gaining traction in helping future-proof and thwart these evolving threats. For this reason, I am both proud and excited to be part of the Tookitaki team and helping them make Sustainable Compliance a reality," commented Joe Friscia.With his deep wealth of experience in the financial crime space, Joe's presence will be invaluable in building business momentum and driving growth for Tookitaki as it looks to expand its offerings around financial crime use cases. He will contribute to Tookitaki's strength in business and go-to-market strategy to help position Tookitaki as the leading RegTech advisor helping banks detect sophisticated money laundering patterns with best-in-class enterprise software solutions.Joe joins the current board that includes former CEO of online mortgage broker LendingTree, Tom Reddin and ex-Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company, Inc., Shailesh Kekre. With the guidance of strategic advisors, Tookitaki is better positioned to deliver on its vision in revolutionizing regulatory compliance and ensure sustainable compliance programs for financial institutions globally.Abhishek Chatterjee, Tookitaki CEO and co-founder said, "Tookitaki is delighted to welcome Joe as part of the family. Our vision has always been to revolutionize regulatory compliance and ensure sustainable compliance for all financial institutions. With Joe at the helm, we are better placed to deliver on this vision, growing our presence across the U.S. and Asia-Pacific."About TookitakiTookitaki is innovating the regulatory compliance space, moving beyond rules-based applications and introducing software solutions that maximize efficiency and reduce risks. Tookitaki's award-winning solutions include an Anti-Money Laundering Suite (AMLS) and a Reconciliation Suite (RS). The Company recently teamed up with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), using their award-winning AI and ML technology to deliver a next-generation platform.Tookitaki's recent USS11.7 million Series A was co-led by Viola Fintech and SIG, with Nomura Holdings' venture arm Nomura Incubation Investment. Others included Illuminate Financial, Jungle Ventures and SEEDs Capital, the capital arm of the Singapore government. Its strategic fundraise, complemented with Joe's appointment, positions the company to help banking and financial institutions stay 'regulator ready', particularly in the face of rising financial crime complexities.