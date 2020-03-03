Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK5X ISIN: CA83011Y1088 Ticker-Symbol: AHUH 
Tradegate
03.03.20
16:05 Uhr
0,350 Euro
-0,007
-1,96 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,339
0,352
19:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC0,350-1,96 %