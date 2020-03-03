SVB&T Corporation: Darrell Blocker, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will retire after 15 years at Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company

FRENCH LICK, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), French Lick, IN, the bank holding company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announces the retirement of Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Darrell Blocker on March 31, 2020. During his tenure, Darrell also served as Treasurer & CFO of SVB&T Corporation.

Darrell graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Indiana University and has worked in the banking industry for over 30 years. Prior to joining Springs Valley Bank & Trust, he worked for 14 years at First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington, IN as Senior Vice President and CFO and for 3 years at Tower Financial Bank as Vice President and Controller. In his 15 years at Springs Valley, he has overseen the Finance and Accounting Departments and served as Chair of the ALCO Committee.

Since 1989, Darrell has been a member of the Rotary Club. He stood as the Huntington Rotary Club President from 1993 to 1994 and the Jasper Rotary Club President from 2008 to 2009. He has been a member of the Dubois Strong Enterprise Loan Fund Board since 2009. Darrell joined the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA) Financial Management Committee in 2006 in which he helps select presenters for the IBA MEGA Conference each year. For over 20 years, Darrell has been a member of the Financial Managers Society where he served on the Accounting Council (2002-2004) and the Strategic Issues Council (2004-2008). Darrell was elected to FMS Board in 2012 holding the position of Vice Chairman for FMS from 2016 to 2017 and Chairman from 2017 to 2018, with his term expiring in 2019.

"I have enjoyed working with Darrell since mid-2008 when I joined Springs Valley Bank & Trust, "said Jamie Shinabarger, President and CEO. "His strategic insights were invaluable as we carefully navigated the troubled waters of 2008-2011 and then transitioned from defense to offense, rebuilding franchise value lost during the Great Recession from 2012 to the present."

In honor of Darrell's dedicated service, Springs Valley will host an Open House at the Jasper 1500 Main Street Banking Center on Wednesday, March 25 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm to celebrate Darrell's accomplishments and to wish him well as he enters a new phase in his life.

"It has been a privilege to serve the Springs Valley Bank & Trust Co. community and to be a part of the team that has grown the bank substantially while maintaining our family atmosphere. The bank has allowed me and others to passionately serve our community, continually grow in knowledge with training programs, and to be an active member of community and professional organizations such as Dubois Strong, Rotary, Indiana Bankers Association and Financial Managers Society."

Darrell and his wife, Jan, currently reside in Jasper with future plans to move to Nashville, TN to be near family. They have four children and nine grandchildren.

