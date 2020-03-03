SparBar Inc. Engages International Legal Team to Aggressively Pursue Copy-Cat Companies and Cases of Copyright Infringement

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparBar Inc., the original pioneers of SparBar boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and fitness equipment, has engaged four leading, international copyright infringement law firms to aggressively defend the Company's inventions and intellectual property (IP). pursue unlawful copy-cat representations and counterfeits of SparBar equipment and other instances of intellectual property (IP) and copyright infringement.

Copycats and counterfeiters have noted demand for Sparbar products, and Sparbar, Inc.'s legal team is currently pursuing three different infringers in three active cases dealing copyright infringement violations. The Company will continue to aggressively pursue copycats, lookalikes, and other products that trade on the powerful brand recognition and reputation for quality found only with Sparbar products.

In the United Kingdom and Europe, Campbell & Co. Solicitors will ensure IP compliance within the United Kingdom and Europe.

The Feinstein Law Firm will oversee IP protection in United States of America.

The ??????????????? - ???????????? CIPPC - Beijing Kinshuttle Consulting Corporation (the operations unit within the China Beijing Intellectual Property Bureau) and ????????? Shanghai Zhuda Law Firm will aggressively go after copy-cat manufacturers in China.

The offices of United Legal Experts will provide global and international protection.

Together, these firms comprise the Company's legal team, which will scour the globe in search of unlawful uses of SparBar likenesses and products.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jasvinder Singh Gill is committed to aggressively protecting the brand he build over the course of a decade. "I built SparBar from the ground up, and I am not going to stand by and allow counterfeiters and infringers to hurt SparBar, Inc.'s growth with their illegal activities," said Singh Gill. "We've carefully built this legal team to root those bad actors out and ensure that customers who buy products with the SparBar name get the very best in quality from the original SparBar creators."

Managing Director Kenny Lam says that SparBar is well-funded to vigorously protect the company's trademarks and other IP. "Our NY-based corporate team will ensure that the brand continues to grow and thrive while producers of copycat, lookalike, and counterfeit SparBar products will be dealt with swiftly and pursued vigorously," said Lam.

About SparBar Inc.

THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARING PARTNER: A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have singlehandedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 200M+ social media video views, Sparbar's success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. Sparbar is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

