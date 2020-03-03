The "GCP and Clinical Research Update Hot Inspection Topics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an update on recent changes to ICH GCP R2, EU Clinical Trial Regulation and guidance and will discuss how these changes have been implemented

Clinical research is a constantly evolving field and the regulatory requirements are frequently being updated. In order to stay ahead and maintain your GCP knowledge, it is important to receive regular training.

This must-attend course provides a review of recent changes to relevant legislation and guidance and will look at how these developments have been implemented. Topics covered will include the latest update of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, the final EMA TMF guideline and the further renovation of ICH GCP R2. The programme will also examine inspection findings and common failings in these new areas and how these should be addressed.

This is a highly interactive course suitable for those who need to refresh their knowledge and to demonstrate recent and up-to-date training to regulatory inspectors.

Benefits of attending:

Discuss recent developments in GCP and clinical trial legislation and guidance with an industry expert

Review the requirements of the new EMA TMF guidance

Identify common audit and inspection findings to help prepare for inspection

Understand the impact of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation and discuss the latest updates on clinical trial approvals and notifications

Be updated on the ICH GCP R2 renovation

Clarify requirements for clinical QMS and QTLs (quality tolerance limits)

Agenda:

Brief review of regulatory authority inspections findings

Hot inspection topics, including EMA, MHRA and FDA findings

EU Clinical Trial Regulation (536/2014) update

Electronic EU clinical trial authorisation and the new EU portal

Update on implementation

Review of the key changes

New site templates which should have already been implemented

Serious breaches requirements

Compliance considerations and implementation checklist

Requirements of the new EMA TMF guideline from EMA GCP Inspectors Working Group

What are the most common areas for critical and major inspection findings?

TMF guidance published by EMA GCP Inspectors Working Group applicable from June 2019

Key recommendations in the guideline

TMF structure, content, security, control, managing correspondence and emails, scanning and certified copies, maintaining the TMF and storage, e-TMFs, archiving and retention

The TMF plan recommended format for compliance

The EU Clinical Trial Regulation and General Data Protection Regulation Q&A guidance

European Commission and European Data Protection Board guidance on GDPR for clinical trials

GDPR requirements for clinical trials

Legitimate basis for processing clinical trial data

GDPR and transparency, consent requirements, data security, data risk assessment and procedures for data breaches

ICH update

New European Commission Guidelines on Good Clinical Practice specific to Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) covering gene therapies, cell therapies and tissue-engineered products2

ICH GCP E6 R2 renovation Update on the revision of ICH GCP R2 Practical implications of the key changes Requirements for clinical QMS and QTLs Quality by design Oversight Risk management approaches and tools



Digitalisation and technology advances and GCP

Technology innovations and drug development

Electronic informed consent

Apps, medical devices and mobile technologies in clinical trials

Artificial intelligence

Virtual clinical trials

Summary, action plans and final Q A

Speakers:

Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff

Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including The Planning of International Drug Development, in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the Impact of Brexit, RQA Journal 2017.

