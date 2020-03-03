The global probiotic cosmetic products market is poised to grow by USD 883.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Skincare and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geographic Segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the increasing demand for probiotic organic and natural beauty products. In addition, the growing wellness industry is also propelling demand for professional probiotic cosmetic products which is anticipated to boost the growth of the probiotic cosmetic products market.

Probiotic cosmetic products usually contain ingredients such as parabens, petrochemicals, and sulfates and other specific chemicals that add fragrance and similar attributes to them. With the rise in health consciousness among customers, they are increasingly shifting toward probiotic organic cosmetic and beauty products. These products eliminate the risk of any side effects such as acne, dark marks, hair loss, skin irritations, skin allergies, and other beauty-related problems as they do not contain synthetic chemicals. Probiotic natural and organic beauty products contain natural oils, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients. The increasing demand for probiotic organic and natural beauty products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Companies:

Aurelia Skincare Ltd.

Aurelia Skincare Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as Body care and Face care. The company offers probiotic cosmetic products such as THE PROBIOTIC CONCENTRATE and CBD SUPER SERUM.

Esse Skincare

Esse Skincare offers products through the following business units: Cleansers, Toners, Moisturizers, Treatments, and Others. The company offers probiotic cosmetic products such as Esse Gel Cleanser and Esse Probiotic Serum.

Gallinée

Gallinée operates under various business segments, namely Face care, Body care, and Hair care. The company offers probiotic cosmetic products such as YOUTHFUL SERUM and HYDRATING FACE CREAM.

GLOWBIOTICS Inc.

GLOWBIOTICS Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Cleansers, Toners, Moisturizers, Treatments, and Others. The company provides probiotic cosmetic products such as ADVANCED VITAMIN-C BRIGHTENING SERUM and PROBIOTIC HYDRAGLOW CREAM OIL.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers probiotic cosmetic products such as AVEENO Kefir Probiotic Blend Shampoo and AVEENO Kefir Probiotic Blend Conditioner.

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Skincare

Others

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

