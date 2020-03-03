CloudOak Recognizes Exceptional Market Growth in Europe and North America, Adds Philip Sansom as new Managing Director (EMEA)

CloudOak signs 60+ partners in NAM in less than two months; expands quickly into Europe and introduces new Plan4Continuity features while creating unparalleled value for MSPs

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / CloudOak is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip (Phil) Sansom as CloudOak's new Managing Director (MD) EMEA. Phil will start with CloudOak immediately and will assume all channel responsibility for Europe and surrounding regions. Parallel with Phil's appointment, we are also pleased to offer three (3) distinct updates demonstrating Plan4Continuity's early market demand and success.



Philip Sansom - new managing Director, CloudOak (EMEA)

"I am very excited to join the outstanding team at CloudOak and to lend my experience to the team, at the very beginning of what will no doubt be an incredible rocket ship ride. The feedback that I have received about Plan4Continuity from partners, whom I have known for many years, made the decision to join the team an absolute "no brainer'. I have been involved with several fantastic companies (including Kaseya, IT Glue and Datto) in the 17 years that I have been working in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) space but I have never been more excited about a new startup. Even more so considering the fact that Plan4Continuity will differentiate our partners from all other Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This is exactly what progressive Managed Service Providers (MSP's) are looking for, a competitive advantage. I am 100% persuaded by CloudOak's vision to bring enterprise-class solutions to the SME/SMB market", says Sansom.

Since the General Availability release of Plan4Continuity in November 2019, CloudOak has seen exceptional partner demand and has collected great feedback from MSPs globally. As a result of their exceptional growth in North America and the EMEA, they are excited to offer new features to help partners with their own business process automation, compliance and regulation combined with a more MSP-friendly pricing structure.

CloudOak's Plan4Continuity has entered the playing field as a one-of-a-kind cloud-based business process automation and continuity tool. It not only makes provision for natural disasters, pandemics, active shooter events, and ransomware attacks but can also automate business processes such as office relocation, facilities management, IT quarterly checks and key staff absence. It is easy to use and quick to set up with template plans such as Active Shooter, COVID-19, Data Breach Response, Fire Evacuation, Ransomware Attack and many more.

Being a brand-new solution that has never been offered before, IT service providers can take advantage of the opportunity to offer Plan4Continuity to their client base as a new and innovative business process automation tool that could streamline business operations and save on time, money and resources in the event of a disaster, pandemic or even something as simple as onboarding and exiting employees. It further opens up new and recurring revenue streams for IT service providers globally (including MSPs, CSPs, VARs and IT software and hardware providers) no matter the size of their client base in the SMB and SME space.

"I couldn't be more thrilled with and prouder of the addition of Phil Sansom to the team. His resume speaks for itself. Phil's deep history in developing business for early-stage startups who went on to become billion-dollar household names in the Channel is impressive. The fact that our partner community in Europe is equally excited, reinforces that we have made the right decision pursuing Phil and bringing him on board as Managing Director," adds Jeff Collier, CEO and Co-Founder of CloudOak.

Plan4Continuity is an absolute gamechanger that have created a very unique opportunity for MSPs everywhere with Plan4Continuity. ChannelPro magazine recently added CloudOak to their "Vendor to Watch" list where Rich Freeman summed it up brilliantly stating that: "The company's newest product turns business continuity planning from a paper-based afterthought to an automated recurring revenue opportunity."

"This solution provides clarity and precision when the panic and confusion often associated with disruptive events set in. Our vision is to save one hour of downtime, one business, or one life by taking the confusion of human error out of the equation," Collier concludes.

To learn more about Plan4Continuity and about CloudOak, visit http://www.cloudoakchannel.com/business-continuity-planning/ or contact us at partners@cloudooakchannel.com.

