Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE: BBT) ("Benchmark" or the "Company"). Benchmark is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with shareholders of 1187349 B.C. Ltd. ("7349") for the acquisition of 51% of issued and outstanding share capital of 7349 for the purchase price of $510,000 (the "Purchase Price"). 7349 is a company located in British Columbia that holds a cannabis research and development licence issued from Health Canada under The Cannabis Act and its regulations.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Benchmark will pay the Purchase Price to the shareholders of 7349 by issuing to them a total of 563,636 common shares of the Benchmark at a deemed price of $0.55 per share for a deemed aggregate value of $309,999.80 and promissory notes with a total amount of $200,000.

The transaction contemplated under the Agreement is an arm's-length transaction. Closing of the transaction is scheduled for March 4, 2020 but is subject to compliance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia positioned to provide financing, partnership opportunities and acquisition offers to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry. With the support of our global partners, we acquired our first subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. in November 2017. Potanicals is an approved licensed producer of cannabis under the ACMPR that is currently cultivating within a 12,700 square foot production facility.

For more information about Benchmark, refer information available to the public under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website.

"William Ying"

William Ying

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-238-0005

www.benchmarkbotanics.com

