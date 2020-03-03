Wahb Alami Develops an SEO Assistance Program to Help Businesses Connect with Voice Search Users

The SEO Assistance Program by Wahb Alami is Aimed at Helping Businesses Rank in Voice Search Results to Reach Their Target Audience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / As the Internet of Things (IoT) is introducing new ways to use technology, voice search is a tool that is slowly but steadily being used more with each passing year. Wahb Alami has developed a program that aims to help businesses capitalize on and streamline voice search results.

The Growth of Voice Search in the Market

In 2017, a report highlighted that over 20% of adults in the US (47.3 million) used smart appliances in their homes that are voice-activated. Today, the number of users has grown by more than 50%. Moreover, the global market for voice search based devices increased by 187% in 2018.

It is estimated that by 2022, 50% of searches on the internet will be voice-based. Devices for voice search are not limited to the use of smartphones (Cortana and Siri), Amazon Echo and Google Home have introduced Google Assistant and Alexa. Their usage is higher than smartphone voice searches, particularly for helping with grocery shopping, researching and multi-tasking.

Applying Industry Knowledge to Voice Search

Based on consumer use of voice search, Wahb Alami has designed an SEO assistance program that can help business owners, bloggers, and more. The program is dedicated to the use of voice search SEO and AI, understanding user intent, and optimizing content to reach out to the growing number of voice search users.

Possessing over 10 years of experience in the SEO industry, Alami designed the program by closely monitoring the algorithmic patterns and differences in search engines like Google, Bing, and more. His research showed that businesses that did not optimize their websites for voice search had poorer rankings on the SEO search results and were not visible to their consumers.

He stated: "When it comes to content on the internet, the learning is endless. There are new trends constantly being introduced that revolutionize how we use this vast tool for our benefit." Voice search is not a trend that will go away any time soon. It was introduced in 1961 through IBM (Shoebox) and improved upon with the introduction of Watson in 2010. It has grown progressively stronger over the years.

He further explained his motivation for the program by saying, "My program is tailored around teaching people the step-by-step procedure for creating a profitable search engine optimized website." The role of SEO in voice searches is hard to ignore. Trends show that 20% of all voice searches are based on the use of 25 keywords with 8.4% starting with "How' and 5% starting with "What.'

Additionally, voice search AI is now beginning to understand and learn user intent behind voice searches as well. Apple's Siri, while not giving the most accurate results, can understand 99.4% of all queries asked. It is also one of the few AIs that are known to give conversational answers to obscure questions.

Alami's SEO Assistance program allows businesses to capitalize on user intent and voice search to develop SEO websites that will meet user needs. Given the growth of voice search and more improvements being made in this department, businesses should start preparing for this growing trend.

About Wahb Alami

Alami has over 10 years of experience in the SEO industry with a master degree on E-commerce from the university of Sherbrooke in Canada. Through his SEO Assistance program, he aims at helping businesses and entrepreneurs improve visibility and connect with their target audience.

