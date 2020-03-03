The autonomous vehicle sensors market is expected to grow by 45.3 million units during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Companies such as Delphi, Continental, Bosch, Daimler, Scania, and Volvo are working on expanding the autonomous driving concept. Campaigns and promotions have widened the market acceptance of semi-autonomous features in passenger and commercial vehicles. Self-driving cars may become a reality toward the end of the forecast period, and perhaps in a decade, we may see a sizeable number of self-driving vehicles. In addition, the growth rate in development and testing of a wide gamut of features in ADAS and telematics/connected vehicle applications and services will also rise, and this should drive growth prospects for level 3 autonomous vehicles. Such developments in the autonomous vehicle market will drive the growth of the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market: Growing Popularity of CMOS Image Sensors in Camera-Based ADAS

OEMs have started to shift their focus toward CMOS image sensors in camera modules. The sensor comprises of noise-correction technologies, charge-to-voltage conversion technologies, digitized circuits, and amplifiers. Such sensors help generate blur-free rear-view images despite visibility issues. They work effectively in the temperature range of (67)°F to 257°F. The increased installation of convenience and safety-related functionalities in automobiles further leads to the high demand for CMOS image sensors. CMOS image sensors are increasingly being used in lane assist systems, BSD systems, forward collision systems, and pedestrian detection and protection systems. The increased focus on consumer safety has further impacted the demand for CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS systems. Thus, the growing popularity of CMOS image sensor will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the development of autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services, and the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive vehicle sensors market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the autonomous vehicle sensors market by product (radar sensors, image sensors, LiDAR sensors and other sensors), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the autonomous vehicle sensors market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the strict emission norms and increasing road safety, passenger safety, and vehicle security concerns.

