Saeed Torbati Announces Upcoming Publication

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Saeed Torbati is proud to announce that he is currently in the process of proofreading his new book, which will act as a supplement to his En7rprnr system. Mr. Torbati created the En7rprnr system to help entrepreneurs build and develop their businesses.

Saeed Torbati is an entrepreneur and specializes in green technology and finance. Dividing his time between Toronto and Ottawa, he currently manages Ontario Green Savings and hopes to encourage other entrepreneurs.

The new book is a result of more than two decades of research. Saeed Torbati also notes that the tools, tactics, and resources in the book have been practically applied in real business environments. The book focuses on the internal and external circumstances and strategies that will allow any individual to learn how to manage these forces.

The upcoming publication is designed to teach the understanding of the entrepreneurship rules and fundamentals of being in business for yourself. It includes all necessary information when it comes to forming a company from the ground up. It also includes chapters involving state management and controlling emotions every second while maintaining a clear sense of direction.

"This book focuses to bring you clarity, confidence, conviction, and certainty," says Saeed Torbati.

"I'm excited to bring some understanding to the most important elements of success and light your path to the promised land of wealth, joy, and fulfillment."

About Saeed Torbati

Born and raised in Iran, Saeed Torbati is now a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses, dividing his time between Toronto and Ottawa in Ontario in Canada. He graduated from Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology with honours in 2012, receiving a degree in Electromechanical Engineering Robotics. He then began working in the green energy sector as a sales representative. This launched him into the green technology and financial industry, leading him to form his own corporation. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School. Saeed Torbati has built a successful career, with one of the companies that he manages, Ontario Green Savings, being listed as one of the fastest growing start-ups in 2019.

