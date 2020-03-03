IMC Exploration Group plc ('IMC') Presents to Irish Minister of State at PDAC in Toronto

DUBLIN, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC presented details of its world class spoils' and tailings' project on its Avoca licence, County Wicklow, Ireland to Mr. Seán Canney TD, the Irish Minister of State for Natural Resources during a meeting yesterday (2ndMarch 2020) at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ('PDAC'). This was particularly worthwhile as abstraction of the metals from the spoils and tailings, which are significant and were described in the inferred Mineral Resource Estimate previously announced by IMC, also dovetails with an essential environmental clean-up of the deleterious legacy of earlier mining activities in the area.

The PDAC convention is one of the most prestigious mining gatherings in the world with an estimated 25,000 delegates this year in attendance. IMC was privileged to have had the opportunity to present to the Irish Minister and to showcase IMC at such an outstanding convention.

Eamon O'Brien, Chairman commented 'The PDAC convention was a significant event for IMC. IMC availed itself of the opportunity to engage with a number of international mining companies, including those with similar spoils' and tailings' projects to IMC's assets in Avoca, County Wicklow.'

