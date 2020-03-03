Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
Tradegate
02.03.20
21:10 Uhr
0,676 Euro
+0,038
+5,96 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,605
0,635
09:35
0,630
0,670
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC0,676+5,96 %