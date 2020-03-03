The pro AV market is expected to grow by USD 106.72 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005788/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pro AV Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

End-users across industries such as retail are increasing the adoption of digital signage systems to target the right audience and boost sales. Also, the growing popularity of interactive digital signage systems is helping businesses attract customers with interesting content. The interactive digital signage systems find many applications in retail, corporate offices, transportation, exhibition halls, hotels, stadiums, and several public places. Pro AV is an essential component of digital signage systems. With the growing use of digital signage systems, the demand for pro AV products will increase significantly during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41314

As per Technavio, the incorporation of new technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Pro AV Market: Incorporation of New Technologies

Consumers are increasingly adopting new devices such as 360-degree cameras, drones, and VR equipment. The growing popularity of such devices is encouraging the development of exclusive content for these devices. With the emergence of new products and platforms, market vendors are integrating new features in their products to provide support for new categories such as VR content. The increasing adoption of such specialized content will positively impact the growth of the global pro AV market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the rise in popularity of e-learning, training for pro AV equipment and transition to mobile platforms will have a positive impact on the growth of the pro AV market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pro AV Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the pro AV market by type (products and services), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the pro AV market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the shift toward the adoption of technologically advanced tools in classrooms, government initiatives and increased use of printed signage in the rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Type

Products

Services

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005788/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/