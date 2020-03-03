Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ):

In response to the recent developments related to the coronavirus epidemic, the Group has been implementing a set of actions to mitigate the impacts on production levels and cash flow, including the overall revision of operating expenses, the deferral of some investments and the shift of part of the production from the plant located in Shanghai to other plants within the Group.

In light of the current extraordinary challenges faced by the Group, on February 28, 2020, the majority shareholder of the Company entered into an agreement with the Company setting forth its undertaking, upon request of the Company, to make advance payments of up to €15.0 million to satisfy the subscription price of a future rights issue. On February 28, 2020, the Company requested an initial payment of €2.5 million which has been executed on March 2, 2020.

The agreement further provides that any such advance payments are subject to repayment unless a rights issue in a minimum amount of €15.0 million is approved by shareholders of the Company and completed before year end. The terms and conditions of the rights issue will be determined by the board of directors of the Company.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

