Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) -Mr. Ron Francisco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Planet Health Corp. (TSXV: PHL.H) (the "Corporation"), announces it has received $50,000 from a related party director as an unsecured loan, bearing no interest and without stated terms of repayment. The related party also paid general and administrative expenses on behalf of the Corporation in the amount of $16,286. The net amount owing to the related party after giving effect to this and previous advances, is $654,564. As noted in the Corporation's interim financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019 (available for review on www.sedar.com), the Corporation is dependent upon its existing shareholders to fund operating expenditures in order to continue as a going concern. A major shareholder has directly paid and/or committed to paying certain costs on behalf of the Corporation. Accordingly, the Corporation is economically dependent on this related party.

