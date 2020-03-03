BRT Apartments Corp.: BRT Apartments Corp to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) a growing multi-family real estate investment trust with properties located primarily in the Southeast United States and Texas today announced it will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on the ownership, operation and development of multi-family properties.

Our multi-family property activities commenced in 2012 and involve our ownership and operation, primarily through joint ventures. Many of our properties are located in the Southeast United States and Texas, but we will consider acquisition opportunities throughout the United States.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

