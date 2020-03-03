Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 985178 ISIN: US0556453035 Ticker-Symbol: WWA 
Frankfurt
03.03.20
19:55 Uhr
14,100 Euro
-0,400
-2,76 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRT APARTMENTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRT APARTMENTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,100
14,200
22:31
ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2020 | 22:56
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BRT Apartments Corp.: BRT Apartments Corp to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) a growing multi-family real estate investment trust with properties located primarily in the Southeast United States and Texas today announced it will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on the ownership, operation and development of multi-family properties.

Our multi-family property activities commenced in 2012 and involve our ownership and operation, primarily through joint ventures. Many of our properties are located in the Southeast United States and Texas, but we will consider acquisition opportunities throughout the United States.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: BRT Apartments Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578886/BRT-Apartments-Corp-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th-in-New-York-City

BRT APARTMENTS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE