The market is driven by the rising demand for extension and platform ladders. In addition, the growth of end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the ladder market.

The demand for extension ladders is increasing as they are self-supporting ladders and allow workers to adjust the height of ladders according to their need. These ladders are equipped with rail guards to provide support for the user. Men working in commercial sectors, especially in logistics and warehouses must access racks at different heights. Similarly, workers in construction and other industries also need multi-purpose ladders for various applications. Platform ladders are increasingly being adopted in aerospace, automobile, and construction industries. In addition, the demand for extension and platform ladders is increasing with the growth of aforementioned application industries. Thus, the rising demand for extension and platform ladders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ladder Market Companies:

Alaco Ladder Inc.

Alaco Ladder Inc. manufactures and provides roof hatches access ladders, cages and platforms, exterior roof access ladders, and more. They offer multipurpose ladders that can be used as fire ladders, rolling workstands, agricultural ladders, platform ladders and shelf and counter ladders, and stepladders and stools.

Alco Aluminium Ladders Pvt. Ltd.

Alco Aluminium Ladders Pvt. Ltd. offers products such as Material Handling Equipment, Aluminium Scaffolding Tower, FRP Scaffolding Tower Ladders, and more. They also provide Aluminium Ladders, MS Steel Scaffolding, and Hydraulic Ladders for various purposes.

FeatherLite Inc.

FeatherLite Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Step Ladders, Cross Step Ladders, Extension Ladders, Platform Ladders, Multipurpose Ladders, and Ladder Accessories. The company offers ladder accessories, cross step ladders, extension ladders, multipurpose ladders, and more.

Hasegawa Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Hasegawa Kogyo Co. Ltd. offers products such as work platform, workbench, scaffold stand, aluminum bridge, unloader, scaffold board, stepladders, transport trolley, ladders, tripod, and more. They offer these products for use in horticulture, automotive, civil engineering processes.

LockNClimb LLC

LockNClimb LLC offers products such as E&E Lite Ergonomic Safety Ladders, LNC Pylon Engine Ladders, and Gear Wheel Well Cadet Ladders. They also provide ladders for various applications in aircraft, manufacturing and industrial, and other sectors.

Ladder Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Industrial

Domestic

Commercial

Ladder Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

