American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / At the start of the National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), is launching the Value of Colonoscopy campaign.

With the tagline: Colonoscopy: The Cancer Prevention Screening Test, ASGE seeks to drive home the importance of early screening and detection to prevent colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death; there may be nearly 140,000 new cases in 2020 alone.

The campaign aims to inform health care professionals and patients about the importance of screening, various types and effectiveness of screening available, and the vital role colonoscopy plays in saving lives.

With this campaign, ASGE seeks to help primary care physicians, and their patients, break through the clutter of information on screening methods and timing and overcome patient barriers to colonoscopy.

Colonoscopy is the only screening test recommended at 10-year intervals, as it's, by far, the best test at finding precancerous polyps. Certain recommendations call for screening beginning at age 45 for all, and, particularly, for those from age 45 for certain racial groups.

With the help of primary care physicians, we can ensure patients understand how colonoscopy plays such a vital role in early colorectal cancer detection.

ASGE has launched a new landing page ASGE.org/Colonoscopy devoted to resources to enhance understanding of various screening methods and, in particular, colonoscopy and its effectiveness. Primary care doctors will find useful clinical information to stay abreast of colorectal cancer screening options and recommendations, including a Twitter tutorial series on colon polyps and associated issues. There will also be easy-to-understand collateral, such as posters and fact sheets, and videos that can be shared with patients.

About the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Since its founding in 1941, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has been dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence and innovation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE, with more than 14,000 members worldwide, promotes the highest standards for endoscopic training and practice, fosters endoscopic research, recognizes distinguished contributions to endoscopy, and is the foremost resource for endoscopic education. Visit ASGE.org and Screen4ColonCancer.org for more information and to find a qualified gastroenterologist in your area. Connect with ASGE on Twitter @ASGEendoscopy, and on LinkedIn and Facebook.

