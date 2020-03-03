The global keto diet market is poised to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005758/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Keto Diet Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Keto Diet Market Analysis Report by Product (Supplements, Beverages, and Others), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/keto-diet-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing popularity and increasing availability of keto products. In addition, the increasing obese population is anticipated to boost the growth of the keto diet market.

The demand and popularity of keto diet products is increasing among consumers. This is encouraging vendors to launch varied types of keto products in the market and sell them through different distribution channels including hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms. For instance, Love You Foods LLC distributes its products through the latter's outlets as the company had signed a distribution deal with The Vitamin Shoppe, in August 2018. The company also offered its products through retail stores of General Nutrition Centers. Similarly, Fat Snax began distributing keto snack products through the retail outlets of The Vitamin Shoppe, by entering into a distribution agreement with the company in November 2018. This is increasing the availability of keto products in brick-and-mortar stores, which will boost the accessibility and purchase volume of these products. Thus, the growing popularity and increasing availability of keto products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Keto Diet Market Companies:

Ample Foods

Ample Foods operates the business under various segments such as Ample, Ample V, and Ample K. The company offers different varieties of balanced meals, vegan formula products, and keto diet products. Ample K is a single-serve, low-carb, and nutritious keto-friendly meal replacement drink.

Ancient Nutrition

Ancient Nutrition offers products through the Nutritional products business unit. Herbs and mushrooms, vitamins and minerals, essential oils, collagen, probiotics and enzymes, and proteins are some of the nutritional products that the company offers. The company also provides Keto PROTEIN in different flavors.

Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Bulletproof 360 Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Coffee, Food Drink, MCT Oil, Proteins, Supplements, and Other. The company offers Collagen protein bars and Keto products. The company provides keto products such as InstaMix, KETOPRIME, and Cyclical Keto Starter Bundle.

Dang Foods Co.

Dang Foods Co. offers products through the following business segments: DANG BAR, COCONUT CHIPS, STICKY-RICE CHIPS, and KETO SNACKS. The company offers products such as keto rice chips, keto chips, and keto bars. It also provides plant-based keto bars in various flavors such as coconut, cinnamon, lemon, and more.

Essentially Keto

Essentially Keto offers products through the following business segments: ENERGY BARS and FAT DROPS. The company offers a variety of keto-friendly energy bars and fat drops. They offer cacao coffee and spice energy bars, cacao orange and pecan energy bars, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Keto Diet Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Supplements

Beverages

Others

Keto Diet Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005758/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com