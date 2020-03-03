Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced a collaboration agreement to create and investigate digital therapeutic solutions that will support cancer patients. Leveraging Theraxium Oncology, Voluntis' core platform for digital therapeutics in oncology, the collaboration will evaluate potential solutions that will support management of patient symptoms and remote monitoring by healthcare providers.

The goal is that the digital therapeutic, once researched and developed, would provide patients access to a mobile application, or app, that would support treatment and track symptoms. The app will be developed to embed evidence-based algorithms intended to provide patients with real-time recommendations for self-management of symptoms related to their therapy. The parties will also investigate how the solution could enable patients to more effectively communicate with their health care providers, capture and track symptoms, and receive a personalized supportive care plan.

Paul von Autenried, Chief Information Officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, said, "This collaboration with Voluntis is an example of our commitment to advance patient care with digital solutions. By developing new technology and patient-centered initiatives such as these, we hope to advance the standards of clinical practice."

Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis: "Bristol-Myers Squibb is a leading innovator in oncology. We are delighted to join forces with their talented teams to work on digital therapeutics that could have a significant impact on the treatment experience for patients worldwide. This collaboration is a recognition of our unique know-how and technology, as well as an important opportunity to bring it to scale in oncology."

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit BMS.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the collaboration. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the expected benefits of, and opportunities related to, the collaboration may not be realized by Bristol-Myers Squibb or may take longer to realize than anticipated. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

