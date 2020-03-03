Apteryx Imaging Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Apteryx Imaging Inc. ("Apteryx") is pleased to announce that Avi Naider has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Apteryx. Darryl Yea, the former Chairman of Apteryx, has been appointed Lead Director.

In his role as Executive Chairman, Mr. Naider will work with Apteryx CEO, Dr. David Gane, and other company executives on strategic plan execution, driving operational excellence and supporting the creation of long-term value for shareholders. As Lead Director, Mr. Yea will be responsible for protecting the independence of the Board and managing the reporting and fiduciary obligations of the Board.

Avi Naider is an investor and entrepreneur with twenty-five years of experience operating and advising growth companies in various sectors, including fintech, SAAS software and life sciences. A graduate of Princeton University, Mr. Naider began his career at Boston Consulting Group and most recently served as CEO of ARMCO, a leading provider of risk management software to major financial companies. Mr. Naider has served on various boards of public and private companies, including LOXO Oncology (LOXO), which was acquired by Eli Lilly in 2019.

"I look forward to working with Mr. Naider in his new role as Executive Chair, leveraging his business talents, experience and relationships," commented Dr. Gane.

"I am excited by the Apteryx opportunity before me. I look forward to supporting Dr. Gane and working with the Apteryx team to generate value for our shareholders," added Mr. Naider.

To learn more about dental imaging technologies from Apteryx, please visit www.apteryx.com or call 877-278-3799.

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol APTEF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol XRAY.

