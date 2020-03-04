The transportation management system (TMS) market in North America is poised to grow by USD 1.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing need for efficient operations. In addition, the integration of technologically advanced solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the transportation management system market in North America.

Various industries are adopting advanced technologies such as transportation management system to save fuel costs and improve operational efficiency. Transportation management systems include automated fleet support, self-service rentals, tracking and maintenance systems, and GPS. TMS enables proper route management and load management to boost the fuel efficiency of vehicles by finding the shortest route to a destination, thus minimizing fuel consumption. These features are propelling retail, e-commerce, food and beverages, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing industries to rely on TMS to facilitate preventive maintenance and track vehicles. Thus, the increasing need for efficient operations is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Companies for the Transportation Management System Market in North America:

American Software Inc.

American Software Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Supply Chain Management, IT Consulting, and Other. The company offers Supply chain management software, which is an automated and multi-modal solution. This solution manages freight audit, shipping, carrier selection, and more.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

BluJay Solutions Ltd. offers solutions such as network GTN, warehouse GTN, commerce GTN, transportation GTN, LaaS GTN, and compliance GTN. The company offers products for end-users to manage their operations effectively through warehouse management and transportation management solutions.

E2open LLC

E2open LLC operates under various business segments, namely Avantida by E2open, Cloud Logistics by E2open, and INTTRA by E2open. The company offers solutions to monitor invoice, inventory, and other operations through supply chain management applications and TMS. TMS solutions are deployed for the global supply chain market.

Epicor Software Corp.

Epicor Software Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Products and Services and Support. The company offers stress testing solution, TCS Digital Assurance services. The company also provides cloud platforms to plan and manage various business operations.

JDA Software Group Inc.

JDA Software Group Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Platform, Solutions, and Services. The company is adopting several advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI to facilitate real-time monitoring through autonomous supply chain solutions and TMS.

Transportation Management System Market in North America Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Transportation Management System Market in North America Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

US

Canada

Mexico

