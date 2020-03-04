TOKYO, Mar 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Certification as a UiPath Gold Partner was granted to KDDI Corporation's overseas subsidiaries KDDI America, KDDI Singapore and KDDI Thailand in January 2020, and to KDDI Vietnam in February 2020.UiPath Inc. (HQ: USA, CEO: Daniel Dines) is a leader in the field of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), with sales to over 6,000 companies globally, including over 1,500 companies in Japan. In 2019, half of the top 50 companies in the Fortune Global 500 were UiPath customers.The Gold Partner certification is granted by UiPath to authorized resellers who fulfill requirements showing that they possess a higher level of technological and support capability and extensive experience in selling and implementing UiPath solutions.With KDDI's existing UiPath Gold Partner certification in China, the KDDI group has Gold Partner certifications in 5 countries. These certifications signify that KDDI can provide a high level of technical support for UiPath solutions matched to customers' business efficiency needs in an increased number of regions.KDDI provides one-stop service, from RPA implementation to operation and maintenance, as it strongly supports customers' global business and creates new value and experiences.1. Territories in which KDDI provides UiPath implementation and operation solutions:The Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Russia, and more.*Additional territories to be added2. About the UiPath RPA platform:The UiPath platform makes it possible to quickly and easily automate tasks, improve productivity, customer experiences and job satisfaction, and otherwise promote digital transformation. For details please see our homepage at: https://global.kddi.com/products_services/detail2/uipath-with-kddi.html.Contact form:(https://global.kddi.com/contact/detail/id=18)3. About UiPath:UiPath is leading the "automation first" era - championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Through free and open training, UiPath is led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to millions of people around the world, thereby improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement and customer experience.The company's hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world including approximately 50% of the Fortune 500.UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100.About KDDIKDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 40 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.*This press release is an abridged translation of the press release announced in Japan.https://news.kddi.com/kddi/business-topic/2020/03/4306.htmlSource: KDDI CORPORATIONCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.