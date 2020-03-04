Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Tradegate
03.03.20
21:28 Uhr
30,470 Euro
+0,110
+0,36 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,320
30,190
03.03.
29,580
30,320
03.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD30,470+0,36 %