Financial crime industry leader ranked 6th FinTech and 87th company in the annual FT 1000 pan-European list

ComplyAdvantage also recognized as one of the world's 100 most promising AI start-ups

ComplyAdvantage, the regtech company transforming the compliance industry through data science and machine learning to neutralize the risk of financial crimes, has been named as one of Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times.

The fourth annual FT 1000 ranked London-based ComplyAdvantage 87th on its list of "the most nimble and innovative companies" that are currently operating across Europe.

Listed alongside other fast-growing fintech's such as OakNorth Bank, Currency Cloud, Yoyo Wallet and more, only further highlights the growing importance of financial technology solutions within the market.

"We're extremely excited to be included in two such prestigious and well- respected industry lists," said Charles Delingpole, Founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "What stands out to us is the continued rise of the impact of the fintech sector and to be recognized as the sixth fast-growing fintech businesses in that list of the top 100 is something we are very proud of," said Delingpole.

Following its launch in 2014, the company's consistent expansion means it's now working with over 500 enterprise clients across 75 countries. Further to this success, ComplyAdvantage has also been named by CB Insights in its annual ranking of the world's 100 most promising AI start-ups.

"Recognition from respected institutions such as the Financial Times and thought leaders like CB Insights helps regtech companies like ComplyAdvantage build trust with and foster adoption amongst global regulators, multinational corporations and banks, helping us to continue our mission to automate key processes while at the same time ensuring regulatory compliance and keeping customers safe," Delingpole added.

It is estimated that trillions of dollars are laundered annually funding financial crime and yet less than three percent is ever caught. ComplyAdvantage's vision is to take on and neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption and all other global financial crimes by providing the world's only dynamic global risk database of people and companies. Powering a suite of configurable cloud services, ComplyAdvantage integrates seamlessly to help automate and reduce the frustration of complying with Sanctions, AML, and CFT regulations.

Founded in 2014, ComplyAdvantage works with over 500 enterprise clients across 75 countries. Backed by Index Ventures and Balderton Capital, ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs in London, New York, Cluj-Napoca and Singapore.

The FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies is a list of the top 1,000 companies in Europe that have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018.

Other Fintech companies included in the list were: OakNorth Bank, Qred Företagslån, Yoyo Wallet, ID Finance Investments, LVS Brokers, Tylia Invest, Oradian, Crossflow Payments Solutions Trading, Landbay Partners, Facephi Biometria, New Wave Capital, Checkout.com, Qaiware, Northmill Group, Maxpay, Famoco, Currency Cloud, Ebury and more.

The AI 100 is CB Insights' annual ranking of the 100 most promising AI startups in the world, and includes AI startups from 13 countries, pushing the boundaries of AI research and commercial adoption across 15 industries and a broad range of cross-industry applications. ComplyAdvantage is the only company listed within the AML/KYC industry group and one of only 8 companies included from the United Kingdom. Other finance and insurance companies listed include Featurespace, Tractable, HyperScience, Lemonade Insurance, Zesty.ai and more.

