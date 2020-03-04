1Spatial Helps Customers Streamline Their Data Delivery Processes With the Release of 1Data Gateway

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Spatial is pleased to announce the release of 1Data Gateway: an intuitive self-service web-portal for handling data validation, data processing and data enhancement. This product forms part of 1Spatial's Location Master Data Management (LMDM) suite of products which ensures spatial data quality and consistency across the enterprise.

Available in the cloud or on-premise, 1Data Gateway offers internal and external users a secure, fully scalable and customisable product to handle spatial and non-spatial data files. Transportation and infrastructure companies, government agencies, and utility companies are among the types of organisation that can utilise 1Data Gateway to help improve productivity, lower costs and guarantee control, compliance and data governance, for their data supply chains.

1Data Gateway applies 1Spatial's renowned rules-based approach to help users manage their data. For organisations dealing with complex and varied supply chains, it ensures data is checked at source. Using the centralised management of suppliers, partners and rules to create a collaborative approach, it promotes efficiency in data capture and submission.

Users simply upload their data files and 1Data Gateway applies the high-performance rules that have been pre-configured by an administrator in order to perform validation, correction or enhancement. This process means users do not require training and can get results within minutes. Once processed, results can be previewed on a map or downloaded into a local system. 1Data Gateway empowers administrators by providing analytics and dashboard capabilities to track and analyse the quality of the data that groups or organisations are submitting.

Seb Lessware, CTO, 1Spatial said:

"We believe 1Data Gateway has the power to transform the manipulation of spatial data. We're always driven by the needs of our customers, and in identifying the requirement for an easy to use, yet powerful portal for data quality and integration, we've developed 1Data Gateway.

"Our customers need to unlock information contained within spatial data from multiple suppliers, in multiple formats, often submitted via different means. 1Data Gateway provides a single place for data submission, allowing the data to be validated, harmonised, cleaned and enhanced, making it fit for purpose and allowing the insight it can provide to be unlocked. It's an exciting update to our product range, and should help revolutionise the way organisations manage their data flow."

