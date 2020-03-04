Arcadis N.V.: CFO Sarah Kuijlaars leaves Arcadis

Amsterdam, 4 March 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the resignation of Sarah Kuijlaars, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Executive Board, effective 4 March 2020.

Sarah Kuijlaars, who joined Arcadis as CFO in April 2018, is leaving Arcadis for personal reasons and in mutual agreement. Consequently, the Supervisory Board will initiate the process to appoint a new CFO for the next stage of Arcadis' development.

"We thank Sarah for her contribution to Arcadis in the past two years. Under her financial leadership we created a strong balance sheet and a solid financial foundation for future growth", said Peter Oosterveer, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board.

Niek Hoek, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, adds that "We are grateful to Sarah Kuijlaars for her work and the improvement in financial results in the last two years and wish her all the best as she pursues other opportunities. The process to identify candidates will start immediately and we will consider both external and internal candidates".

