Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technologies Company, is pleased to announce that it exceeded $2 million in monthly processing volume in February 2020.

The monthly transaction volume of $2,007,482 in February represented a 48% increase over January 2020 when the Company processed $1,348,321. The processing volume for January and February 2020 exceeds the total volume processed in the entirety of 2019 demonstrating the Company's continued ridiculous growth and also attaining the 40% monthly growth in processing as projected in May 2019.

"In 2019, we focused on implementing our merchant and partner's sales strategies and in 2020, these initiatives are continuing to deliver amazingly," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "As we continue to refine and expand our merchant and partner sales strategies, improve merchant and user experience, and launch new initiatives into the marketplace, we anticipate that we will continue on our current growth trajectory. Actually, we are a little surprised and self impressed that we have hit these targets, as most transaction environments are seeing both a seasonal decline compounded by the effects of the Corona-virus malaise dampening consumer sentiment."

Management would like to emphasize that these growth rates are possible without increasing fixed costs. The onboarding of new merchant accounts is happening by using a proprietary digital funnel marketing program created by NetCents. The NetCents software suite is available on over forty million point of sale terminals globally. The marketing funnel is merely a process of onboarding and training merchants the steps required to adopt cryptocurrency payments in a retail or e-commerce environment.

"Our program is quite simple, once we have the audience of a merchant, and explain that there are 20 million consumers, and over 200 Billion dollars in crypto seeking a place to be used as a real currency, they are quite interested in accepting crypto as a payment method, especially as we charge the merchant a lower fee expense than a traditional credit card processor, and that merchants don't have to bear any risk related to volatility of these currencies" stated Jenn Lowther Chief Revenue Officer.

The NetCents interface is designed to look and feel like all traditional merchant payment platforms, therefore Merchants aren't intimidated by any complexity of the cryptocurrency environment. This means that once onboarded, merchants are likely to embrace cryptocurrency payments, as well as employ one of the marketing programs that NetCents provides their merchants.

Stay tuned.

