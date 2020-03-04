POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Planning Permission Granted for DMG at Protos Site

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

4 March 2020

Planning Permission Granted for DMG at Protos Site

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, is pleased to announce that planning permission has been granted to Peel Environmental (part of Peel L&P) ("Peel") and Waste2Tricity (Protos) Limited ("W2T") for the DMG facility at Protos Energy Park in Cheshire.

Cheshire West and Chester planning committee approved the planning application made by Peel and W2T for Plot 10b. The application is granted with conditions that were expected and will be complied with by Peel and their construction team.

David Ryan, CEO of PowerHouse, said:

"We congratulate Peel and W2T on the success of the planning approval for the first facility utilising our proprietary DMG technology.The decision represents a key milestone for PowerHouse and, after developing the technology alongside Protos at Thornton Science Park, we now look forward to working alongside Peel to complete funding and delivering the first commercial application of the DMG technology, creating hydrogen from waste plastics and helping to kick start the hydrogen revolution in the North West."

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 James Joyce / Lydia Zychowska Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050 Andrew Thacker / Zoe Alexander Ikon Associates (Media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291 Adrian Shaw Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy Group plc

PowerHouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world's first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

About Peel L&P Environmental and Protos

Peel Environmental, part of Peel L&P, owns and develops waste infrastructure projects. It has achieved consent for a range of energy infrastructure schemes including a 49MW Energy from Waste plant at Protos in Cheshire, 21MW Energy from Waste plant and 250,000tpa AD and MRF in Glasgow; and a 20MW Energy Centre at Houghton Main, Barnsley. Peel works with investors, waste management companies, technology providers and contractors to secure a deliverable business model for each project. www.peelenvironmental.co.uk

Peel Environmental brought forward and consented the Protos development, previously known as Ince Resource Recovery Park. The 54ha (134 acres) development site has full outline planning consent and part detailed planning consent for general manufacturing and distribution uses (B1, B2 & B8), as well as a biomass facility and an Energy from Waste facility.

www.protos.co.uk @ThisIsProtos

Protos sits within the Energy Innovation District (EID) which brings together energy users, network owners, innovators and partners working alongside Cheshire & Warrington LEP, Cheshire West and Chester Council and the University of Chester. With the objective of driving down the cost of clean energy the EID is an opportunity to deliver a new decarbonised energy system for the North West of England, meeting the Government's Clean Growth agenda while boosting economic growth and investment.

www.energyinnovationdistrict.com