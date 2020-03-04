HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN announces Executive Team appointments

Amsterdam, 4 March 2020 - Heineken N.V. today announces the appointment of a new Chief Supply Chain Officer and the company's first Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

Following a distinguished and highly successful career at HEINEKEN, spanning 25 years of which 15 years as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Executive Team member, Marc Gross will retire as Chief Supply Chain Officer in April 2020. He will per that date be succeeded in the Executive Team by Magne Setnes, currently General Manager of Brau Union AG, HEINEKEN's business in Austria. Magne Setnes joined HEINEKEN in 2000 and has held a number of senior international leadership roles across Supply Chain, Commerce and General Management in The Netherlands, United States, and Austria.

Ronald den Elzen will join the Executive Team as HEINEKEN's first Chief Digital and Technology Officer. The world is changing fast, with tremendous opportunities for the beer industry and HEINEKEN. Consumers, customers and employees expect a seamless digital experience when they interact with all brands and the company. In 2019, 'Connect in a digital world' was launched as the fifth business priority. The appointment of our first Chief Digital and Technology Officer underpins the ambition to become the world's most connected brewer.

Having joined HEINEKEN 25 years ago, Ronald den Elzen most recently served as Managing Director of HEINEKEN USA. Previous roles have included Finance Director in The Netherlands and HEINEKEN UK as well as Managing Director of Sociedade Central de Cervejas, the Company's Portuguese business. Ronald's appointment is effective immediately.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO, commented: "I would like to thank Marc Gross for his enormous contribution to HEINEKEN. Marc has been critical for managing the growth of this company. While during the last 15 years our volumes, number of breweries and number of brands grew significantly, he has made the complexity of our global supply chain feel easy. Today thanks to Marc and his global teams across our regions, we have a very high performing supply chain organisation. I am delighted by the appointments of Magne Setnes and Ronald den Elzen. They are two highly experienced and versatile HEINEKEN executives who have a lot to bring to our company. Our Executive Team very much looks forward to working with them."

A successor for Magne Setnes in Austria will be announced in due course.

