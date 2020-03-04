IMImobile enables Hyundai to use WhatsApp Business for customer service

Using WhatsApp as a customer service channel will improve customer experience for vehicle service booking

LONDON, March 04, 2020today announced that Hyundai India has integrated WhatsApp as part of their customer service strategy. Using WhatsApp, Hyundai wanted to streamline the vehicle service booking process, provide service updates and documentation all in one place via their customers' preferred communication channel.



The WhatsApp Business solution enables businesses to connect with 2 billion users in a simple, reliable, and private way across 180 countries worldwide. As an approved WhatsApp Business solution provider, IMImobile's multi-channel Enterprise CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) offering, IMIconnect, enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate WhatsApp Business into their customer communications strategies and drive engagement through intelligent and context-aware messaging.

Hyundai will use WhatsApp Business for booking a car service , providing service updates, sending rich media content, sending repair invoices and capturing customer feedback. To build consumer trust and allow Hyundai customers to verify that they are interacting with an official account Hyundai uses a verified business profile on WhatsApp. As an asynchronous channel, WhatsApp Business is convenient for consumers and allows customer service agents to handle more conversations at the same time.

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, EVP Products at IMImobile, commented, "WhatsApp Business offers a new and more convenient way for consumers to communicate with brands. Hyundai recognizes the importance of embracing newer, effective digital communication channels to improve customer experience and create differentiation from their competitors. Conversational customer engagement, service and support present a huge opportunity for businesses, more so now than at any other time. We look forward to working with Hyundai to further optimize the customer service experience."

For more information about WhatsApp Business please click here: https://imimobile.com/solutions/whatsapp-business

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.