Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market to Reach $13.99 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, surge in adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures, and rise in elderly population propel the growth of the global otorhinolaryngology devices market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market by Product Type (Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Hearing Aids, Image Guided Surgery Systems, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global otorhinolaryngology devices industry was pegged at $9.26 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $13.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6400

Incentives for market growth

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, increase in adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures, and rise in elderly population drive the growth of the global otorhinolaryngology devices market. However, limited awareness and high costs, and government regulations and reimbursement issues hamper the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, high growth prospects in emerging market would open new opportunities for the market players.

The diagnostic devices segment dominated the market

The diagnostic devices segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global otorhinolaryngology devices market, due to use of ENT endoscopes, hearing screening device, Laryngoscopes, Pharyngoscopes, Nasopharyngoscopes, and Rhinoscopesare in several medical procedures. However, the hearing aids segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of hearing loss.

The ENT clinics segment to portray fastest growth through 2026

The ENT clinics segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to one-third of the global otorhinolaryngology devices market. In addition, the same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. ENT Clinics enable a safe, cost-effective, patient-friendly environment for the endowment of medical services such as diagnostic devices (endoscopes), surgical devices, CO2 lasers along with favorable reimbursements, thereby driving the growth of the segment

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6400

North America garnered largest share

The market across North America accounted for the largest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the market. Rise in the adoption of otorhinolaryngology devices for ear, nose, and throat interventions, innovations, and introduction of advanced technologies propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the global otorhinolaryngology devices market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period, due to rise in number of expansion activities by top players, increase in geriatric population, and surge in prevalence of cataract.

Major market players

Freudenberg SE (InHealth Technologies, Inc.)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

Atos Medical AB, Cochlear Ltd

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

Medtronic Plc.

Olympus Corporation

Sonova Group

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Stryker Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Trauma Products Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Pain Management Devices Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Neurology devices Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital Therapeutics Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg