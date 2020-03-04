UmweltBank's (UBK's) FY19 earnings (based on preliminary results) were broadly flat compared to the prior year and in line with our expectations, as higher earnings before admin expenses and taxes were largely offset by the increase in G&A costs (cost-income ratio of 39.2% vs 32.7% in FY18). High costs related to investments in IT infrastructure and the introduction of new products coupled with persistent market headwinds (low interest rates and weak wind capacity additions in Germany) suggest UBK's earnings recovery is likely to occur after FY20 (company FY20 PBT guidance is €36m). As a result, we have lowered our earnings forecasts and valuation by c 5-15%.

