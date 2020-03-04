Presentations will highlight patient outcomes of tolerability, safety and real-world efficacy of Camallergy's peanut oral immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergy

Cambridge Allergy Ltd ("Camallergy" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centric treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today announced Dr. Andrew Clark, Camallergy's Chief Medical Officer, will present new data from the Company's partner clinic, Cambridge Peanut Allergy Clinic (CPAC) detailing patient outcomes of tolerability, safety and real-world efficacy of the Company's proprietary oral immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergy utilizing patient friendly, single-micro-dose initiation and novel 200mg low-dose maintenance therapy. These data will be presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (AAAAI) 2020 Annual Meeting, taking place March 13-16, in Philadelphia, USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005262/en/

Camallergy's Special Medicinal Product, CA001. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As Camallergy prepares its planned pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, we are excited to present CPAC data demonstrating the safety and tolerability of our patient centric treatment regimen. Our Company was formed on the basis of delivering patients the safest, most tolerable oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy by utilizing a thoughtful, patient-centric approach in the development of our treatment formulation and underlying regimen. We remain committed to creating the best treatment outcomes for patients with food allergy and, noting recent advancements in the industry, we believe our current therapy for peanut allergy achieves this goal," stated Dr. Andrew Clark, Camallergy's scientific co-founder and Chief Medical Officer.

The presentations will take place on Sunday, March 15, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. EDT, in the Poster Hall of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 200 Level Hall D.

Cambridge Peanut Allergy Clinic: Clinical Data

#436: Powell et al., Improvement in Quality of Life following peanut oral immunotherapy in a paediatric population at the Cambridge Peanut Allergy Clinic

#446: Clark et al., Real world safety and efficacy outcomes during oral immunotherapy with characterised peanut protein

About Camallergy

Camallergy (Cambridge Allergy Ltd) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centric treatments to address the needs of the millions of patients suffering worldwide from food allergies. Camallergy's lead product, CA002, is a novel oral immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergies designed to offer "bite-proof" protection to patients within 3.5 months of therapy. The company's unique intellectual property and treatment algorithm are based on the clinical work initiated at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Cambridge, U.K., by Camallergy's scientific co-founders Dr. Andrew Clark and Dr. Pamela Ewan. Camallergy has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with key functions and members of its leadership team located in the United States. For more information, visit www.camallergy.com.

About Cambridge Peanut Allergy Clinic

Cambridge Peanut Allergy Clinic is a private, pediatric clinic run by the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is directed by Drs. Pamela Ewan and Andrew Clark, who are world-renowned specialists in the fields of allergy and immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.peanut.cuh.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005262/en/

Contacts:

Barry Saint, Chief Financial Officer

barry.saint@camallergy.com