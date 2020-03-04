Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $41bn Respiratory Inhalers Market

- The Global Respiratory Inhalers Market 2020-2030
- Dry Powder Inhalers, Single-dose DPI, Multi-dose DPI, Metered Dose Inhalers, Nebulizers, Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Vibrating-mesh Nebulizers, Asthma, COPD, Others
LONDON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain estimates that the global respiratory inhalers market reached $32.6bn in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the Dry Powder Inhalers submarket held 56% of the global respiratory inhalers market.
Report Scope
• Global Respiratory Inhalers Market from 2020-2030
• Forecast of the Global Respiratory Inhalers market by Type of Product:
• Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)
• Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs): Single-dose DPIs, Multi-dose DPIs
• Nebulizers: Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Vibrating-mesh Nebulizers
• Forecast of the Global Respiratory Inhalers market by Indication:
• Asthma
• COPD
• Other Respiratory Diseases
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:
• The US
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• India
• Russia
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Canada
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the respiratory inhalers market:
• AstraZeneca
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Merck & Co.
• Novartis
• Teva
• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.
• This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the respiratory inhalers market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the Respiratory Inhalers market evolving?
• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the Respiratory Inhalers market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Respiratory Inhalers market in 2020?
• How will each Respiratory Inhalers submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?
• How will the market shares for each Respiratory Inhalers submarket develop from 2020 to 2030?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2030?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?
Companies covered in the report include:
3M Drug Delivery Systems
Actavis
Adherium Limited
Aerogen
Agilent Technology
Airssential
Allied Healthcare
Almirall
Astrazeneca
Boehringer Ingelheim
Briggs Healthcare
CareFusion
Chiesi
Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc
Cipla
Clement Clarke International
Cohero Health
DeVilbiss Healthcare
Fexicare
Gecko Health Innovations
GF Health Products
GlaxoSmithKline
Heyer Medical
Hikma
IBM Watson Health
Innovate Biomed
Innoviva
Inspiro Medical
Mabis Healthcare
Medline Surgical
Merck
MRK Healthcare
Mylan
Nexus 6
Nouvag AG
Novartis
Omron Healthcare
Opko Health
Orion Pharma
PARI Medical
Pfizer
Philips Respironics
Propeller Health
Qualcomm Incorporated
Roche
Schering-Plough
Sunovion Pharma
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Theravance
Vectura
Viatris
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Academia Europaea
American College of Chest Physicians
American Thoracic Society
British Lung Foundation
Catholic University of Leuven
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centre for Devices and Radiological Health
European Databank on Medical Devices
European Medicines Agency
European Respiratory Society
Food and Drug Administration
German Ministry of Health
Global Initiative for Asthma
Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
IBM Watson Health
Imperial College, London
Journal of COPD Foundation
Kaohsiung Medical University
Margaret Turner Warwick Education Centre
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
Mount Sinai Hospital
MRC Technology
National Heart and Lung Institute
National Institute for Health Research
Royal College of Physicians
Royal Society
ServicioSanitarioNazionale
Tampere University
UK NHS
the Universities of Athens
University of Cambridge
University of Ferrara
University of Oxford
Up-to-Date Pulmonary Diseases
US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
US National Institutes of Health
Weill Cornell Medicine
World Health Organization (WHO)
