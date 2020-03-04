Smart Grid Innovation 2020

100+ leading utility innovation professionals will convene in Brussels to transform utility innovation processes and drive best practice in delivering effective, timely and targeted research to open increase operational performance, deliver business value and open new business opportunities

BRUSSELS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent utility research carried out by Smart Grid Forums indicates that the European utility sector is under significant pressure to improve its delivery of innovation. With utilities under increasing pressure to transform their operations and offerings to meet the decarbonisation of the grid as well as supplying customers innovative services there is now real urgency to raise the profile and performance of the innovation teams within the organisation.

The modern utility faces fresh competitive threats and heightened customer expectations. By transforming operations, systems and business models with innovative digital technologies there is the opportunity to create substantial value. According to McKinsey Research Institute it can deliver a reduction of 25 per cent in operating costs along with between 20 and 40 per cent performance gain while also improving safety, reliability, customer satisfaction and regulatory compliance.

"The power industry is taking tentative steps towards a digital future but if it is to transform itself into a sector fit for purpose in the age of renewables, distributed generation, and smart grids then it needs to increase the speed of innovation," Mark Venables, conference producer at Smart Grid Forums explains. "The pace of change within the utility sector has been painfully slow. The rate of innovation has been steady and the adoption incremental at best. With the correct framework for innovation established that nurtures innovation and delivers rapid and highly targeted technology utilities can embrace the opportunities presented by the evolving energy landscape and meet heightened customer expectations to deliver value of innovation and improve the company's performance."

Smart Grid Innovation 2020 takes place 12 - 14 May 2020 in Brussels. Over three intensive conference days participants will get the opportunity to review the most advanced implementation case studies, participate in technology innovation panel discussions, problem solve during the end-user roundtable discussions, forge new relationships during the evening networking reception, and quiz tech experts through the exhibition area running alongside the conference.

Discussion topics include:

An Innovation Roadmap - creating a consistent blueprint to speed up innovation

Funding Innovation - obtaining funding and matching resources against business requirements

Creating Teams for Innovation - selecting the appropriate organisational models that will drive innovation through the entire business value chain

In-House Innovation Process - the importance of developing an organisation and process structure to rapidly identify new opportunities and target effective innovation

Creating Value Through Innovation - overcoming the constraints of established business models and a risk-averse operating environment to deliver high-value, well-targeted business projects

Innovation ROI - establishing simple frameworks and effective methodologies to determine project ROI and inform targeted innovation investment decisions

An Outside Perspective - leveraging lessons learnt from the innovation programmes in other sectors to inspire profitable innovation in the utility sector

Speakers include:

Austin Bryan , Innovation Ventures - CLP

, Innovation Ventures - Serhii Tankevych , Head of Research and Development - Dtek

, Head of Research and Development - Slawomir Noske , Director of Innovation Department - ENERGA-OPERATOR

, Director of Innovation Department Frans Campfens , Senior Consultant, Energy Consulting - Qirion (Alliander)

, Senior Consultant, Energy Consulting - Paulo Líbano Monteiro , Director of Technology & Innovation - EDP

, Director of Technology & Innovation - Johan Maricq , Innovation Project Leader - Elia

, Innovation Project Leader - Loïc Tilman , Head of Group Innovation - Elia

, Head of Group Innovation - Åshild Vatne , Adviser R&D and Smart Grid - Elvia

, Adviser R&D and Smart Grid - Ingrid Myhr , System Engineer - Elvia

, System Engineer - Rafael San Juan Moya , Digital Platforms & Innovation Team - Iberdrola

, Digital Platforms & Innovation Team - Aart-Jan Zwartscholten , Manager, Innovation - Stedin

, Manager, Innovation - Liam Ryan , Director of Grid Development & Interconnection - EirGrid

Join the solution zone:

Innovation software suppliers, IIoT platform developers and system integrators are invited to join the solution zone, to raise their brand profile, demonstrate their products and services and share their expertise with the most targeted and influential group of utility innovation delivery leaders and decision makers. Capped at 10 stands we ensure a focused and relevant display of the latest tools, technologies and services for our utility audience and maximum visibility for each of the exhibitors.

Testimonials from past Smart Grid Forums events:

"This conference provided an array of technically detailed presentations. Rather than being too generic and high level, the material presented facilitated much learning in a short time frame. There was also an excellent level or informal interaction amongst participants. A couple of days that were certainly well spent." - Cormac Long, IP Technical Consultant, ESB Ireland

"A great opportunity to access energy sector trends and increase knowledge and share experiences" - Sandra Monteirn, IT Specialist, TAESA

Once again Smart Grid Forums has presented a high-quality conference focused on one of the most important challenges for utilities. An excellent blend of conference sessions, exhibition and networking that enabled participants to have highly successful, driven, forward-looking and open discussions." - Aurelio Blanquet, Director for Networks Digital Platform, EDP Distribuição

"Lots of very technical presentations! Very interesting and diversified." - Christophe Bechet, Référént télécom et cybérsécurité, EDF

