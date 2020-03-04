OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Appointment of External Auditor

Oxford Instruments plc

Audit Tender Conclusion

Oxford, 4 March 2020

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high technology products and services to industrial companies and scientific research communities, today announces it intends to appoint BDO as its auditor with effect from the financial year commencing 1 April 2020.

This follows a comprehensive and thorough competitive audit tender process overseen by the Audit Committee, which concluded with a recommendation to appoint BDO that was approved by the Board.

The current auditor KPMG will conclude their role, undertaking the audit of Oxford Instruments for the year ending 31 March 2020. The appointment of BDO will be recommended to Oxford Instruments' shareholders for approval at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Enquiries:

Oxford Instrumentsplc Tel: 01865 393200

Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive

Gavin Hill, Group Finance Director

MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8100

Rachel Hirst/Alice McLaren

Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology tools and systems with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments' growth and success for 60 years, supporting its core purpose to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

The first technology business to be spun out from Oxford University, Oxford Instruments is now a global company and is listed on the FTSE250 index of the London Stock Exchange (OXIG). Its strategy focuses on being a customer-centric, market-focused Group, understanding the technical and commercial challenges faced by its customers. Key market segments include Semiconductor & Communications, Advanced Materials, Healthcare & Life Science, and Quantum Technology.

Their portfolio includes a range of core technologies in areas such as low temperature and high magnetic field environments; Nuclear Magnetic Resonance; X-ray, electron, laser and optical based metrology; atomic force microscopy; optical imaging; and advanced growth, deposition and etching.

Oxford Instruments is helping enable a greener economy, increased connectivity, improved health and leaps in scientific understanding. Their advanced products and services allow the world's leading industrial companies and scientific research communities to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level, helping to accelerate R&D, increase manufacturing productivity and make ground-breaking discoveries.