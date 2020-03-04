Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have found goethite, a common type of rust, can be used as a catalyst to speed up solar-powered hydrogen production. The group says further optimization could enable their process to eliminate the need for the costly, rare catalysts currently used.Still regarded as "the fuel of the future", hydrogen may have a key role to play in the transition away from fossil fuels. That means finding viable ways to produce low-emission hydrogen is an important goal for scientists and the hydrogen industry. Using electricity generated from renewables to power the ...

