Biocomposites Announces U.S. Launch of New STIMULAN Rapid Cure 3cc Product

Targeting smaller voids in foot and ankle, orthopaedic reconstruction and trauma

KEELE, England, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces the launch of STIMULAN Rapid Cure 3cc. Designed specifically for smaller voids in foot and ankle, orthopaedic reconstruction and trauma procedures, this new addition expands the company's U.S. product portfolio for use in the presence of infection. STIMULAN is already used in over 50,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world, including 2,000 hospitals in the U.S.

STIMULAN is a truly absorbable calcium sulfate, specifically designed to complement surgeons' dead space management and can be used in infected and non-infected bone sites. It offers unrivalled flexibility, precision and control in the broadest range of surgical applications.

STIMULAN Rapid Cure 3cc comes with a combination bead and bullet mat and offers the flexibility to mix and match to any void size whatever the shape, accessibility or size constraints. It complements the STIMULAN Rapid Cure and STIMULAN Kit proprietary platform and further establishes and expands STIMULAN in the U.S., the world's largest healthcare market.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "Our goal is to develop and provide products that can significantly improve patient outcomes and decrease hospital readmissions. We are proud of our highly skilled team of experts who developed STIMULAN and the new mini STIMULAN Rapid Cure 3cc pack. These are exciting times for the company as we continue to expand our U.S. product offering and increase our access to a larger segment of the U.S. market."

Dr. Stuart Miller, MD Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeon said: "I have used STIMULAN for many years in my foot and ankle practice, as part of my treatment plans for infected cases. The results can be transformative - leading to lower readmissions and happier patients."

Dr. Scott T Ball, MD, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, said: "STIMULAN is a valuable and effective product which I have used in infected cases for nearly 10 years. The addition of a 3cc pack size will allow me to use it in a wider range of procedures whilst reducing waste and cost to the hospital."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialities, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Biocomposites products are now used in over 100,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.