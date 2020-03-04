Cubic Transportation Systems wins Europe-wide call for tenders to implement and operate new platform for five years

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems business division (CTS) was awarded a contract worth more than US$3 million, from Aachener Verkehrsverbund (AVV), to deliver a central mobility platform for the City of Aachen, Aachen City Region, District of Düren and the District of Heinsberg in Germany. The new central platform will provide ticketing and additional services to all digital sales channels in the region. It will interface with all sales channels and mobility partners to ensure a consistent and convenient service for the associated transport operators as well as other mobility providers such as car and bike sharing. The scheduled go-live for the first phase of the new platform is September 2020.

"The AVV's association-wide mobility platform represents a very future-oriented approach that will simplify and modernize sales, while opening the door for connecting new services and offerings," said Stefan Jacobs, managing director of Cubic Transportation Systems (Deutschland) GmbH. "Our team is looking forward to creating the technical basis for this technology with the AVV."

"In partnership with Cubic, transport companies and the local public transport Rhineland (NVR), we aim to create a network for all transport systems," says Hans-Peter Geulen, managing director of AVV. "We will create a modern and digital mobility platform that incorporates timetable information, multimodal offers and various mobility apps. This will result in a solution that will be the key to future-oriented mobility."

This year, functionalities such as mobile ticketing, web shop and customer service portal will be implemented through the new platform. By the end of 2021, season tickets will be available so that ticketing information, booking, use and billing of public transport, car and bike sharing and other mobility offers will be possible from a single account.

Cubic has served Germany since 2009, supporting Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV), one of Europe's largest transport associations. Cubic was also awarded a mobile ticketing contract in 2017 from Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe AG (KVB) to service Germany's Rhein-Sieg area.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005206/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Crystal Nguyen

Cubic Corporation

PH: +1 858-505-2593

Crystal.Nguyen@cubic.com