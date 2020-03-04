Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Yerlan Dikhanbayev has been appointed a director of the Company.

Yerlan is currently a Director of Eurotransit Terminal LLP, a Kazakhstan-based trade and procurement, commercial, agency, customs brokerage, warehousing, rendering and freight forwarding services business. He has held similar senior level positions at Qazaq Business Group LLP, KazTransGas Aimak JSC, Soyuztranslink LLP and Proctor and Gamble, Central Asia.

The appointment has been made subject to the approval of his Personal Inform Form by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

