i2c APIs and Agile Platform Enable the Most Efficient, Reliable Payments in Real-time Across 130 Countries

i2c Inc., a leading provider of payment and open banking technology, today announced it is the payments processor enabling global fintech leader, Airwallex, to deliver its new business-to-business (B2B) Airwallex Borderless Card. The multi-currency card first available in virtual form and subsequently in physical form streamlines how corporations receive payments from and make payments to clients, suppliers, partners and subsidiaries worldwide. Australia is its first launch market with the United Kingdom and Hong Kong to follow later this year.

The Airwallex Borderless Card enables companies to move funds fast and convert payments into 10 currencies with real-time access to the company's competitive exchange rates. The innovative new program is the most efficient method of cross-border and multi-currency payments, saving processing time and unnecessary intermediary fees.

i2c APIs, agile platform and tools provide the flexibility for Airwallex to configure, control and iterate the program as it ramps globally, monitor anomalies in usage patterns and behaviors, and set multiple identity verification and validation safeguards with a three-level security and detection system.

"We are proud to partner with Airwallex to deliver this innovative AI and machine learning enabled corporate program that answers the critical need of today's corporations for safer, more efficient and faster transfers of cross-border funds," said Ava Kelly, Global Head of Product i2c Inc. "We look forward to expanding the Airwallex program to new regions in 2020 and to enabling their clients to provide individual multi-currency cards to employees."

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovation to the global digital payments and open banking industry with a multi-function platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced "building block" processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions-all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

