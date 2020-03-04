The 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market is expected to grow by USD 292.42 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005272/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global demand for polyester is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast period owing to its versatile physical properties. Polyester is also one of the most used and preferred material in the textile industry because of its low price, and recyclability. Apart from the textile industry, these polyesters are used in other industries such as home furnishing, automotive, construction, filtration, and personal care and hygiene.

Polyesters, such as PTT, which are made from PDO, exhibit certain properties that make them stand out of all other polyesters. They provide superior impact resistance and flexibility as compared with polyester that does not contain 1,3-propanediol. They are used in various applications such as in carpet and textile fibers, films, monofilaments, and nonwoven fabrics. Thus, the growing applications of polyester across various industries will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40540

As per Technavio, the increasing biodiesel production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market: Increasing Biodiesel Production

Manufacturers are shifting toward the bio-based production process of PDO in a bid to reduce the dependence on petroleum products due to the growing environmental concerns. This is expected to drive the demand for biodiesel, which will boost the production of PDO and fuel the global market growth. The growth of the global biodiesel market is driven by the positive government outlook to support the biofuel sector in developing markets such as India, Columbia, and Argentina, coupled with the introduction of global biofuel mandates. Moreover, the volatility of petroleum-based product prices is also prompting the demand for biodiesel, which will positively impact the growth of the global PDO market.

"Factors such as the production of bio-based PDO from renewable raw materials, and augmented investment in R&D of PDO will have a positive impact on the growth of the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market by application (PTT, polyurethane, personal care and detergents, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as large consumption of PTT, high demand for polyurethane foam and increased biodiesel production.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

PTT

Polyurethane

Personal care and detergents

Others

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005272/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/