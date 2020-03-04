Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 Ticker-Symbol: MRK 
Xetra
04.03.20
14:00 Uhr
114,45 Euro
+1,30
+1,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,30
114,40
14:16
114,30
114,35
14:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCK KGAA114,45+1,15 %