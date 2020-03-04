SpendEdge has been monitoring the global cyclamate market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 150 million between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005348/en/

Read the 90-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Cyclamate Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Cyclamate is extensively used as an inexpensive and high-intensity alternative to the regular sweeteners by buyers from the F&B and health care sectors. This is driving spend growth in the cyclamate market at a significant rate. This artificial sweetener is gaining approvals for its usage across different countries by health and safety organizations such as JECFA and EFSA after it is found to be safe for use as a sweetener in F&B products. This is contributing to the spend momentum in the cyclamate market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Cyclamate Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

A gradually consolidating supply market of raw materials is increasing the manufacturing costs borne by suppliers which are limiting the bargaining power of buyers in the cyclamate market. This is creating an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement expenses in the market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top cyclamate suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Foodchem International- Buyers are advised to assess the VMI capabilities of this supplier while entering into a contract.It has been observed that services such as VMI can offer the largest cost-saving opportunities for buyers and account for more than half of all potential cost savings in the cyclamate market. Major advantages of VMI for buyers include low inventory carrying costs, reduced cash-to-cycle times, improved supply security, decreased transaction costs and material overheads, and flexibility to easily respond to changes in demand.

Merck KGaA- The ability of this supplier to store cyclamate in an effective manner will have a deep impact on the quality, as poor storage capabilities can adversely impact the quality, increase instances of spoilage, and lead to high procurement costs. Therefore, buyers must assess the capability of this supplier to store cyclamate in the required conditions using high-quality vacuum-sealed packages.

Fuerst Day Lawson- While negotiating with this supplier, buyers are advised to adopt the volume-based pricing model. The execution of this pricing model aids buyers to optimize costs and risks against volatility in raw material prices, as buyers can fix the prices over the duration of the contract. Buyers can be assured of consistent production and availability of the product during demand-supply fluctuations.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the cyclamate market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Cyclamate market spend segmentation by region

Cyclamate supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for cyclamate suppliers

Cyclamate suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the cyclamate market

Cyclamate pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the cyclamate market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Food Thickeners Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Molasses Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005348/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us