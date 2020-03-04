Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 4
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 03-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 603.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue 620.78p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 594.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue 611.56p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
