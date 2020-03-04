Exro Technologies Inc. To Present at The 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO; OTCQB: EXROF) ("Exro", the "Company") today announced it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:40AM/2:40 EST. Exro's CEO Sue Ozdemir will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33420

To register for the event and receive updates, click here.

Exro's technology platform uses advanced control algorithms and new power electronics design to expand the operating parameters of electric motors, to dramatically enhance electric powertrains, increasing efficiency, speed and power, while reducing component size.

"We believe Exro will have a dramatic and positive impact on the world's electric motors, unlocking more of the potential within them to make electric motors faster, stronger and greener," said Ozdemir.

After almost a decade of research and development, Exro is now in its commercialization phase. Ozdemir, who was appointed Exro's CEO in September 2019 after serving as CEO of GE's Small Industrial Motors Division, is leading a strategy to introduce Exro to the automotive, energy, agricultural and recreational sectors, among others.

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Exro's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/exrof

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro facilitates the transition to clean energy by providing products and services to manufacturers to increase the efficiency and reliability of power systems, including electric motors, generators and batteries. Exro's patented technology enhances energy systems by dynamically sensing and adapting variable inputs and optimally matching them to desired outputs, creating measurable performance gains and extended lifespan. The widespread applications of the technology apply to optimizing the performance of electric vehicles, UAVs, and ship drives, as well as pumps, industrial motors, and energy capture from wind and tides.

Exro Contact:

Canada: Jake Bouma

Intrynsyc Capital Corp.

604-317-3936

United States: Vic Allgeier

TTC Group Inc.

646-841-4220

Email: info@exro.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

