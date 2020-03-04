Pacylex Raises US $3.9 Million To Advance New Cancer Therapy PCLX-001 Towards Clinical Trials

Board changes and development partnership with DavosPharma also announced; DavosPharma will oversee the preparation of clinical supplies and regulatory clearances to advance PCLX-001 through development for Phase I clinical trials.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / PACYLEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (Pacylex), a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, announces it raised over US$3.9M in a 2020 convertible note financing led by a group of Canadian angel investors from Edmonton. These funds will support advancing the Company's first product, PCLX-001, to clinical trials anticipated to start later this year. PCLX-001 targets hematologic cancers and is a new, first-in-class therapeutic. Pacylex previously raised approximately US $2 million in convertible note financings in 2018 and 2019 from a mix of US and Canadian angel investors.

Key Takeaways

$3.9 M US to advance the Company's first product, PCLX-001, to clinical trials

Rapid, now funded development - on path for IND filing within 6-9 months.

DavosPharma to oversee the preparation of clinical supplies and regulatory clearances to advance PCLX-001 through development for Phase I clinical trials.

About Pacylex

Pacylex is a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company targeting hematologic cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, and is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. Pacylex's technology combines new insights from Dr. Luc Berthiaume of the University of Alberta, connecting myristoylation to cancer, with a family of high-quality myristoylation inhibitors developed for African sleeping sickness by the University of Dundee Drug Discovery Unit in a program funded by Wellcome Trust. Pacylex licensed the molecules from the University of Dundee in 2015 to develop in oncology. PCLX-001 is the lead drug in a new class of NMT inhibitors, exploiting this new clinical target for cancer treatment. Pacylex plans to begin clinical studies of PCLX-001 in 2020 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. Pacylex is part of the Merck Invention Accelerator at TEC Edmonton and part of the current Creative Destruction Labs HealthWest 2019-2020 cohort.

About Davos

DavosPharma is a contract management organization engaged in pharmaceutical development for over 48 years. Through its established portfolio of strategic partners and internal expertise, DavosPharma has developed a broad scope of capabilities ranging from early discovery (medicinal chemistry, genomics, target validation, and assay development), through development operations (toxicology, pharmacology, formulation and API manufacturing) of small molecules and biologics. DavosPharma believes it is uniquely positioned to provide IND / NDA development support through its fully integrated translational turn-key approach that has enabled its pharmaceutical clients to achieve filings on a strict timeline. With biologists and chemists on staff, DavosPharma provides guidance and manufacturing capabilities for both small molecule (including cytotoxic and high potency) and biologics (antibodies, ADC's, protein and peptide therapeutics). Formulation experience includes IV, Oral, Sub Q, IP, Ocular, Dermal, Intranasal and Inhalation routes of administration. DavosPharma offers CMC, toxicology and clinical regulatory support for writing and execution of IND's and updates through NDA with the FDA. DavosPharma is responsible for the launch of over 20 commercial drugs.

