The global craft beer market is poised to grow by USD 47.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005274/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Craft Beer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Craft Beer Market Analysis Report by Product (India pale ale, Seasonal craft beer, Pale ale, Amber ale, and Other craft beers), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/craft-beer-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the rising global population of millennials is anticipated to boost the growth of the craft beer market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing their revenue flow and market share by introducing new products. For instance, in April 2018, Ithaca Beer Co. launched its new beer, Brew York. The product is claimed to be New York state's first commercially produced beer made predominantly with ingredients grown in New York. Similarly, in May 2018, DEF LEPPARD partnered with Elysian Brewing Co. to introduce a new craft beer, Def Leppard Pale. Such successful product launches are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Craft Beer Market Companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev operates its business through segments such as North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The company offers craft beers such as Goose Island, 4 Pines, Aicha, Amorous, Angel of Darkness, Love Street, Hopadillo IPA, and others.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. Cricketers Arms, Mountain Goat, and Peroni are some of the crafts beers offered by the company.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Carlsberg Breweries AS operates its business through segments such as Western Europe, Asia, and Eastern Europe. The company offers craft beers such as Brooklyn Lager, E.C. DAHLS BOLT IPA, Grimbergen Blonde, HK YAU, Dahls Pils, and others.

D.G. Yuengling Son Inc.

D.G. Yuengling Son Inc. operates its business through the Beer segment. The company offers craft beers such as Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter, Yuengling Light, and others.

Diageo Plc

Diageo Plc operates its business through segments such as Spirits, Beer, and Ready to drink. Guinness Red Harvest Stout and Guinness Blonde are the key offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Craft Beer Market product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

India pale ale

Seasonal craft beer

Pale ale

Amber ale

Other craft beers

Craft Beer Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Beer Market Global beer market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade).

Global Ale Beer Market Global ale beer market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005274/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/